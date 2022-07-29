Entertainment

Amber Heard declared bankruptcy and could not pay Johnny Depp

After the verdict of the court in which Amber Heard was found guilty, the actress declared herself without sufficient funds to pay the fine valued at 10 million dollars that the court ordered as compensation in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp for damages and prejudice caused to the actor.

