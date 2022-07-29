Amber Heard declared bankruptcy and could not pay Johnny Depp

After the verdict of the court in which Amber Heard was found guilty, the actress declared herself without sufficient funds to pay the fine valued at 10 million dollars that the court ordered as compensation in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp for damages and prejudice caused to the actor.

Amber Heard officially filed for bankruptcy on July 21. For this reason, she appealed the sentence passed in order to get the ruling annulled.

The repair was for the purpose of compensating the actor for the defamation that the actress sustained before the Washing Post newspaper, in which Depp is accused of sexual and domestic violence.

After the sentence was passed, the legal representatives of the actress (known for her role as Vera in Aquaman) pointed out that she does not have sufficient funds to pay the amount awarded because the trial would have impacted Heard’s professional life.

For this reason, the legal team of the actress and model appealed to the request to find other solutions to pay the sum, reduce the debt or even annul the result of the trial.

Given this, Depp’s lawyers were quick to respond and also filed an appeal requesting that the original ruling be taken into account.