Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, has a millionaire offer to make a pornographic film

MEXICO CITY (appro). – After losing the trial for defamation sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp and her intentions to appeal the jury’s decision, actress Amber Heard is being sought by a company that wants her to star in an adult movie with a millionaire contract.

Heard is trying to keep her movie career from disappearing because she lost her libel suit. That is why, as reported by the Australian medium Pop Topic, the actress could venture into pornographic cinema.

The agency that would have gone to look for her is Zen Models. The offer would be $8 million to appear in a “conditional” movie, plus an additional $1 million to donate to a Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

The president of the agency, Verónica Madjarian, would have indicated in a letter to Heard’s lawyer:

We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The video will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality.”

Knowing that Heard lost many work projects after passing through the court and, in addition, will have to pay Depp around 10.35 million dollars for having lost the trial, Madjarian believes that the pornographic project would be the answer.

“We have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of her problems,” said the businesswoman according to the information communicated by Pop Topic.

This offer is to allow Amber to pay off her debt with the presumption that she will not pursue her appeal and to take time away from the negative press that is taking away her notion of living a peaceful life with her family.”

Neither Heard nor her attorneys have confirmed whether they received the letter, a proposal, or whether she will accept it.