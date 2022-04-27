Amber Heard, diagnosed with two personality disorders in trial vs. Johnny Depp

This Tuesday, April 26, is taking place on the ninth day of the libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ is suing Amber Heard for 50 million dollars after an article in which the actress claims to have been a victim of domestic and sexual violence in her former relationshipalthough he never gives Depp’s name as such.

After Johnny finished his testimony by pointing out that he was actually the one who suffered from domestic violence during their marriage, the trial continued with other witnesses, including Dr. Shannon Curry, a forensic clinical psychologist who has diagnosed Amber Heard with two personality disorders.

Johnny Depp trial: Amber diagnosed with personality disorders

According to Dr. Curry, who testified on Johnny’s behalf, Amber Heard suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Curry did not issue an assessment on Johnny Depp and he also didn’t see Amber Heard as an official patient. His findings are the result of a 12-hour psychological evaluation based on the review of documents, medical reports, medical treatments, audios and videos.

Johnny’s legal team contacted Dr. Curry to offer a “professional opinion” in the case and determine if intimate partner violence was involved between Johnny and Amber, which can range from psychological to physical abuse.

Amber Heard reacts to Dr. Curry’s diagnosis

Then, Amber Heard’s reaction – who has remained stoic throughout the trial – upon hearing Dr. Curry’s diagnosis.

The trial is expected to continue for the next three weeks. Amber Heard still needs to take the stand to give her version of events.