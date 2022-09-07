Amber Heard: Did the actress ask her friends for money to pay Johnny Depp?

Actress Amber Heard continues to cause a stir! After a jury determined that Amber Heard had to pay more than 10 million dollars in damages to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, after being found guilty in a media trial, the actress drew up a plan with strategies and protections to try to evade the verdict. , but they were in vain.

For this large sum, Amber Heard would have asked money to his friends to settle the debt with Deppbut apparently they turned their backs on him, according to US media.

Amber Heard would have resorted to his inner circle to be able to gather the money, but the plan did not go well, reports GeoNews.

Who turned their backs on him? It is not known, what is known is that Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, are part of his close group of friends.

“Amber has approached several of her party mates in the hope that they will help her with a place to stay, but she has been snubbed and, in many cases, completely ‘ghosted,'” a source close to the ex allegedly told the outlet. by Depp.

the actress of “Aquaman” He has not yet spoken about this difficult moment, but a few weeks ago he changed the members of his defense and fired Elaine Charlson Bredehoft to make way for the renowned lawyers David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

Another fact that has come to light after this controversial trial is that heard She supposedly received a million dollar offer from the Zen Models agency, which represents figures from the porn film industry, to make her debut in this lucrative business.

The actress would have been offered the not inconsiderable amount of 9 million dollars to star in a film with adult content, very different from what she has done so far as a Hollywood star, where she has starred in films such as “Diary of a seducer”, where she shared credits with her ex-husband.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies that are interested in offering Mrs. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production,” explained the president of the agency, Verónica Madarian, according to the report. Australian Pop Topic site.

“The clip will be created to empower Amber and their sexuality,” they added.

