Amber Heard: Did Your Lawyer Quit Mid-Trial Against Johnny Depp?

ANDthe trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard has divided the internet with people waiting to see what the judge decides in his sentence. In the midst of this, some of the revelations made during the hearing have left many people in shock.

the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, 58, faces the actress from ‘Aquaman‘, 36, in a defamation lawsuit and asks for a compensation of 50 million dollars. The actor alleges that her abuse accusations against him are false. Heard countersues Depp for $100 millionclaiming that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

Depp is suing for libel over an article Heard wrote in ‘Washington Post‘ in 2018, which his attorneys say falsely implies that he physically and sexually abused her. The article does not mention Depp by name.

Since the trial began, his case has also been victim of various rumors that have been shared by users on the network.

Amber Heard's lawyers just made Johnny Depp listen to a recording of himself expressing the desire to self harm. This was the point she drove him to, and he's reliving it all now.

For now, there has been no official announcement on the matter, so it’s safe to say that Heard’s attorney has not resigned.

The actress of ‘Drive Angry‘ she divorced Depp in 2016 after the couple married a year earlier.

The rumors about it began after the actress assured that she had used the corrective kit ‘all-in-one‘ from Milani to hide her alleged bruises. Nevertheless, the brand later said the product was released in 2017that is, after she and Johnny broke up.

@milanicosmetics You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!

His lawyer, Benjamin Rottenbornstated that she kept the product in her bag at all times to ensure her bruises were never visible to the public.

It is possible that the first samples of the product were available before this. The brand has not confirmed if that was the case.

In the middle of this, there is also a video of ViralVision on her YouTube channel with the headline: “Amber Heard’s lawyer QUITS after heated argument over courtroom performance.”

At first glance, people will believe the rumors. However, the entire video is only an account of what has happened in the trial so far and does not state or give objective information about the lawyer’s resignation. Taking this into account, it can be said that it was a simple clickbait.