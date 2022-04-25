Entertainment

Amber Heard: Did Your Lawyer Quit Mid-Trial Against Johnny Depp?

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Amber Heard talks with one of her lawyers during the trial with Johnny Depp
AP

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Shakira uses transparencies and dental floss at 45 years old and goes crazy on YouTube with Rauw Alejandro

47 seconds ago

What is the most played series on HBO Mexico today

3 mins ago

Fake Drake and Lil Durk Lookalike join forces for TikTok Duet

4 mins ago

The photo of Luis Miguel with Hanna Jaff that sparks rumors that “El Sol” celebrated his birthday with the socialite

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button