Amber Heard disagrees with Johnny Depp; she will have to pay the $10 million

The legal teams of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could not reach any kind of agreement, so the verdict released on June 1 was made official and The actress will have to pay $10 million to her ex-partner.

After the judge of the case terminated it; Amber Heard’s defense sought to reach an agreement with Depp to prevent the actress from paying the amount of money required in the ruling, as they argue that your client does not have that amount.

The leading actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, remained in the position that I wouldn’t ask for a single dollar if Heard canceled her intentions to appeal. the judge’s decision, Something that did not happenso Depp did not give in.

this past friday June 24 ended the deadline to reach an agreement; so Judge Penney Azcarate entered the verdict on the record in a hearing that lasted 30 minutes in Fairfax County, Virginia, making it official.

The actress maintains her version and plans to appeal, so in less than 30 days you have to use this resource. In this way he seeks to show that he is right, because if he had accepted the verdict he would have shown that he was guilty.

The appeal would be very expensive and it seems that Amber is ready to see how she pays those expenses, because to do it she must pay 6% ($600,000) of that judgment each year in order to proceed with the appeal.

However, the actress has assured that she does not have the money to do so.

