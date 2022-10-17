Amber Heard disappears from the world in Spain

After the scandal over the trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Now the actress Amber Heard seems to be looking to get away from media exposure and for that she has decided to disappear from the world in Spain. The protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ found refuge in Mallorca and moved in with her daughter and her partner, while changing her identity to stay protected from the media.

The actress decided to remain under a new profile with the name Martha Jane Cannary, with which she prefers to call herself now. He rented a house in the rural municipality of Costitx. The property is owned by the family of Maria Antònia Munar, who was president of the Consell de Mallorca, and who was sentenced in 2013 to eleven years in prison for corruption. During the first days of October, Amber Heard’s move to Mallorca was announced, where she was seen walking with her daughter Oonagh Paige, who just turned one year old and was born through a surrogate mother, revealed the TMZ portal. .

Neighbors have revealed to local media that they have seen the actress in parks and beaches, accompanied by her daughter, very happy and relaxed. “I’ve had her by her side a couple of times, but I didn’t know who she was until they told me. She goes very normal on the street and does not hide at any time, ”an inhabitant of the area assured ‘El País’. Amber Heard has also been seen with the director of photography Bianca Butti, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2020. The actress has easily integrated into Mallorca because she speaks perfect Spanish. In images published on social networks, the actress was photographed wearing a black top and white pants, with her hair down and without makeup. She looked smiling and fresh walking little Oonagh Paige, in a playground, with swings and slides.

After the legal and economic difficulties she faces after the trial against her ex-husband, Amber Heard opted for a well-deserved vacation, since it is not yet known if she is only spending a few days in Spain or if she will really stay and live in Mallorca. The actress said that she would move away from acting to focus on her role as a mother, and she seems to be keeping her word, especially after her professional career was paralyzed, since she was not summoned for new productions, beyond the titles she has. premiere pending: ‘Aquaman’ and ‘In flames’.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million and denied all allegations of abuse; while Amber countersued her for $100 million, claiming he created a “smear campaign” against her and branded her a liar. After a long process, the judge determined that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ be rewarded with 15 million dollars by the actress, while the actor must pay his ex-partner 2 million dollars, for the counterclaim that she initiated. .