Amber Heard does not give up: the new strategy to revoke the defamation lawsuit she lost against Johnny Depp | United States Celebs | Hollywood actors | FAME

Johnny Depp He was ready to turn the page and rejoin the entertainment world with new projects, but his legal battle with his ex-wife is not over. in light of new evidence that they seek to present before the court, Amber Heard has decided to take drastic measures to achieve a different result than the one obtained at the beginning of June.

Recently, it was announced that the protagonist of “pirates in the caribbean” would return to the address with the new film on the life of the painter Modigliani, in which he will work hand in hand with Al Pacino. However, while the actor tries to return to his routine life, the legal proceedings in the Virginia court continue.

While Johnny Depp’s team was led by lawyers Ben Chew and Camille VasquezAmber Heard’s was in charge of Elaine Bredehoft and Ben Rottenborn. In social networks, users took different positions, but it is impossible to deny that the actress’s legal group was the center of much criticism and ridicule.

Actor Amber Heard and her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft before hearing the jury’s sentence (Photo: AFP)

THE NEW AMBER HEARD STRATEGY

During the trial, Amber Heard made the drastic decision to change her PR team, but remained firm with the choice of his legal support. However, it seems that he has finally changed his mind.

According to what is reportedTMZ”, the 36-year-old actress has decided to look for another group of lawyers to handle your case from now on.

Until now, We do not know in depth the reason for this decisionas Heard has only given a brief statement through his representative, who assured that the new evidence that has been exposed against Johnny Depp required a “different representation”.

Meanwhile, Elaine Bredehoft, the head of her former team, resigned from the case, assuring that it was “the perfect time to pass the baton” and that he has done everything in his power to bring the new equipment up to date.

Amber Heard would be thinking of declaring bankruptcy after the millionaire payment she must make to her ex-partner Johnny Depp (Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

WHAT WILL THE NEW AMBER HEARD TEAM BE?

On Monday, August 15, Amber Heard announced that she has hired the firm Ballard Spahr to handle your appeal in court. The main lawyers who will take part are David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brownwho have a history of defending against libel claims, having represented the New York Times against Sarah Palin.

Although Elaine Bredehoft has stepped aside, Ben Rottenborn remains in the team.

“We appreciate the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with important First Amendment implications.”, said Axelrod and Ward Brown, who were confident that this case would be resolved in their favor this time.

WHAT WAS THE SENTENCE IN THE TRIAL OF AMBER HEARD AND JOHNNY DEPP?

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, a Virginia court jury found that Amber Heard had engaged in malicious defamation against Johnny Depp in her Washington Post opinion column. For this, she was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages. However, the State determined a limit on the latter, which made it $350,000. In total, she had to pay 10.35 million to her ex-husband.

For his part, the actor of “Pirates in the Caribbean” was found guilty in one of the accusations of defamation, for which he also had to pay the actress 2 million dollars.