Amber Heard draws Johnny Depp as a monster

Finally Amber Heard (36) took the stand at the trial for the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp (58) for defamation. After three weeks of the process – televised live – in which the actor gave her testimony, on Wednesday the actress was the center of attention in her first statement in the Fairfax court, in the state of Virginia.

Through tears, she claimed that Depp took drugs and became “a monster” who assaulted and sexually abused her. And she explained an episode in which her ex-husband allegedly threatened to kill her during an argument on her yacht in the Bahamas. “He grabbed me by the neck, held me for a second and told me that he could kill me and that I was a disgrace,” said the actress. Depp was in the room listening to the story, dressed in a suit and tie, combed in a ponytail, his face serious under sunglasses. The actor ate gummy bears and sometimes made comments to his lawyer.

In most situations, drinking to thirst is sufficient (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In her first statement, she explains that her ex-husband put his fingers in her vagina looking for drugs

The actress, with her hair pulled to one side, also wore a dark suit with a vest and a blue striped shirt. In her statement, she explained another alleged violent episode of the actor before a party in motorhomes in a desert looking for drugs that did not appear. She “she took my underwear off and said, ‘Let’s do a vagina search.’ She said that she was looking for cocaine from her. She put my fingers inside her,” she exclaimed through tears.





read also

The vanguard

Heard also spoke of the first time Depp hit her, after she asked him about a tattoo, for something “stupid and insignificant”, in her opinion. That she at first thought it was a joke and she laughed. He slapped her again with more force and also insulted her. Through tears, she said that it changed her life. “I knew I couldn’t just forgive him, because it would happen again. I wish I would have gotten up and walked out of that house,” she said.





read also

Eñaut Zuazo

Amber Heard recalled that when they began their relationship after meeting on the set of the rum diaries “I was madly in love with him”, “I thought he was the love of my life”. She said that at that time he was “kind”, “generous”, he treated his parents well. She remembered a knife they bought together that was engraved in Spanish: “Hasta la muerte.” But what seemed like a fairy tale turned into a nightmare.

Heard believes that the drugs changed the way Depp was. “Johnny on speed is very different from Johnny on opiates; Johnny on opiates is very different from Johnny on cocaine. He had to learn to pay attention to the different versions of him.”





read also

The vanguard

And then crying he said: “I find it hard to find the words to describe how painful this is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive it all. Hearing people I’ve met, my ex-husband, with whom I’ve shared a life, talk about our lives as they have… This is the most painful and difficult thing I’ve ever been through. Sure”.

The defendant’s psychologist, Dawn Hughes, also stated that the actress suffered an ordeal with the actor who told her that “the only way out of this relationship is death.”

Johnny Depp seeks compensation of 50 million dollars for defamation, causing irreparable damage to his acting career, and makes her responsible for the cancellation of his participation in Pirates of the Caribbean . The lawsuit came after Amber Heard posted on Washington Post in 2018 an article where he claimed to have suffered abuse and aggression from his ex-partner. In the letter he defined himself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse” and said that he had verified in his flesh that “institutions protect men accused of abuse”, although he did not mention Depp.