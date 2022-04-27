Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne: This was their “love” relationship (VIDEO)

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has been cataloged as one of the most mediatic of the show, because after she published an article in Washington Post in which he revealed that he had suffered domestic violence, he sued her for it defamation crime since he assures that he has lost work papers due to these remarks, when, according to the actor, she was the one physically abusing him.

Now, the defense and lawyers of Johnny Depp they have taken several tests on the relation that had Amber Heard with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while still married to the well-known “Jack Sparrow”. Here the details.

Related news

This was Amber Heard’s infidelity with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne

Among the evidence that Johnny has resorted to are the alleged infidelities that the “Aquaman” actress had with the magnate director of Tesla, Elon Musk, and actor James Franco. Also in 2020, the suspicion that Heard had a sexual threesome with Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in Depp’s penthouse came to light.

It was JoshDrew, Depp’s neighbor and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, who declared that there was a relationship between the tycoon, the model and the actress.

Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne when she was still married to Johnny Depp? -Yes.

–Did he ever tell you in words that while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne spent the night together? -Yes

“So the three of you were having an affair, correct?” -I understand that yes

In addition the gate dailymail.com obtained some images in which a woman very similar to Cara is seen going up the elevator from Depp’s apartment, the same one in which Depp was seen Elon Musk and Amber Heard walking up to each other.

The building’s chief counselor, called Trinity Corrine Esparza He said that he had seen the three involved together on the spot, he did so in a 2017 statement.

“I saw them go up and down the elevator over and over again,” he said. “Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza added.

In this regard, the manager of Delevingne preferred to remain silent, while in 2019 a source close to Musk dismissed the accusations against the programmer and described the story as “nonsense, a soap opera”, refusing to talk more about the subject that Musk has not mentioned either.

There was talk of the possibility that Face out called to testifyr, but now that the trial was renewed after the pandemic, she has not been summoned, as was the actor James Franco, from “Spider-Man”. In addition, Johnny has requested that they be taken as evidence the conversations between his ex-wife and Musk specifically after his divorce from the actress in May 2016.

During this time both have presented witnesses and evidence of the physical violence of which the two claim to have been victims during their relationship, which lasted 15 months.