Amber Heard, Elon Musk, Cara Delevingne had a ‘three-way affair,’ says Pal

Amber Heard had a “three-way affair” with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne when she was still married to Johnny Depp, according to a friend of the couple. aquaman star.

The explosive resurfaced testimony that Joshua Drew gave in November 2019 was not used during the recent trial involving Heard and Depp, but was shared on social media.

Depp and Heard are currently involved in a $50 million defamation lawsuit after Heard wrote a 2018 op-ed saying that she was the survivor of domestic abuse. Depp’s team has argued that the insinuation that he was the perpetrator resulted in a massive loss of professional income.

A video statement featuring Drew, the ex-husband of Heard’s friend, Raquel ‘Rocky’ Pennington, was shown in court during Wednesday’s proceedings. During her testimony, Drew said that he had seen Heard yell at Depp many times, but he had never seen her hit him.

The statement shown in the courtroom appears to be edited as the timestamp at the bottom of the screen jumps. One moment not included in court, but previously made public, was when Drew explained that Pennington told him about a three-way affair involving Heard.

“Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?” an off-camera man asks Drew in the video statement.

“Yes,” Drew replied to the question, though he admitted he couldn’t talk about the specific date of the event.

“Did he ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, spent the night together?” asked the man off camera. Once again, Drew said, “Yes.”

“So they were having what, a three-way affair?” the man asked Drew.

“Correct,” he replied.

It was questioned whether the incident took place in November 2016, which Drew could not confirm. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, but it wasn’t confirmed until January 2017. Video of the deposition featuring Drew’s testimony about the alleged “three-way affair” was shared by Daily mail.

Social media users questioned why this testimony was removed from the video deposition that was shown in the Fairfax County Virginia courtroom on Wednesday.

Verified Twitter user Andy Signore shared the brief clip of Drew discussing the alleged date. “Strange that they removed this part of Josh Drew’s testimony,” he wrote. An Instagram account that gained traction for its support of Depp throughout the case, @thejdcase, also shared the images, stating that they “may want to see it.”

Elon Musk has openly denied the allegation. “Cara and I are friends, but we have never been intimate. She would confirm it », he said in statements made to Page Six.

The Tesla CEO also wanted to reiterate that his relationship with Heard only started after she and Depp split.

“Also, I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after she filed for divorce. I don’t think he was close to Amber during her marriage,” Musk said. Heard shared her testimony in court that her friendship with Musk grew after Depp stood her up at the 2016 Met Gala, where she met the billionaire.

The trial continues on Thursday. news weekThe Live Blog will bring you all the breaking news from the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia.