Amber Heard ended her contract with DC and would no longer be Mera

Amber Heard acknowledged that they reduced their participation in Aquaman 2 and everything seems to indicate that in the framework of the trial with Johnny Depp it will be left out of DC.

Amber Heard is in the middle of the legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp who sued her for defamation after the actress through the Washington Post point to the protagonist Pirates of the Caribbean as an abuser. In this context, both protagonists of this legal scandal saw her professional careers affected by her and the person responsible for impersonating Mera in the DC Extended Universe made comments about it.

The Hollywood Reporter published statements by the actress who mentioned: “I fought a lot to be in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.”and added that it will finally appear but in a way “reduced”. Amber Heard He acknowledged that they gave him a second version of the film’s script where many of his participations were completely eliminated.

an actress in trouble

The actress received 2 million dollars as payment for her impersonation of Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This means that she doubled the amount of dollars that she earned from his participation in the first installment of the King of the Seven Seas. However, Heard had no chance to “renegotiate your contract” with DC that ended after this second movie of Aquaman.

Warner Bros. recognizes that there is a lot of pressure from the public for the actress to stop being Mera in the DC Extended Universeeven with a request in Change.Org, which exceeded 4 million signatures. It is hard to believe that they will renegotiate with Amber Heard to bring her back into the DCEU even though the film’s producer, Peter Safran, told dead line that they knew about the pressure from the fans but would do “what’s best for the film”.

The trial with Johnny Depp added to rumors of a bad relationship with Jason Momoathe protagonist of Aquamansuggest that we will see in the hero’s sequel the end of Amber Heard like mera. There are already strong rumors on the Internet that point to the actress who could potentially replace Heard in the DC Extended Universe: Emilia Clarkewho has a great relationship with Momoa whom he knows from their work together on game of Thrones.