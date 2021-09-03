Amber Heard, ex of Johnny Depp, became a mother (via surrogacy)

Amber Heard at 35 it is surprisingly, she became the mother of a little girl. The small is born with surrogacy on 8 April, but the actress has revealed it to the world only now, with a post on Instagram: «I am like that enthusiastic to share this news with you. It is the beginning of my new life»He wrote in support of a tender photo with the baby. “Four years ago I decided that I wanted a child. And I wanted it alone. I hope it will come to normalize the fact that you don’t need a ring on your finger for a cradle. “

Amber also disclosed that the little girl is called Oonagh Paige Heard. Oonagh, a name of Irish origin, means’Lamb“. Paige is the name of Amber’s mom, who died at 63 in May 2020.

The news of motherhood comes after years of talking about Amber – who since spring 2020 is tied Bianca Butti – especially for the nightmare divorce with Johnny Depp. The two, who are said goodbye in 2017 between mutual accusations of domestic violence, in July 2020 they came face to face in court as part of the trial brought by Depp al Sun who had called him a “wifecaster”. Three weeks of hearings in which the gruesome background of a marriage based on violence, blood, alcohol, drugs and degradation. The trial sentence, which arrived in early November, has sanctioned the defeat of the star. Lbut the legal battle goes on and the word for an end, for the war that has been pitting the two ex-spouses for years, still seems very far away. But now Amber has become a mom. AND in the beginning of his “new life” he will want to think about everything less than the hated ex.

