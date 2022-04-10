Amber Heard explains how she feels about her impending trial with Johnny Depp, stating that she suffers a lot

Amber Heard assuresin a post released via Instagram, who suffers a lot publicly reliving the details of his life with Johnny Depp. She tells it now that the trial she has pending with her ex-husband is imminent. This April 11 the couple meet again in court, this time due to a lawsuit filed by Deppwhich accuses Heard of defamation for a column published in the Washington Post in which the actress detailed, without mentioning the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, what it is to live a life of abuse.

Depp’s lawyer stresses that Heard “falsely implied that Depp physically and sexually abused her during their marriage”reason for which said interpreter claims compensation amounting to 50 million dollars. Given this, her ex-wife responded by asking for 100 million, and claiming that Depp is the one who has dedicated himself to defaming her. Personalities such as James Franco, Heard’s ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, Paul Bettany, Jason Momoa or Ellen Barkin are called to be part of the trial as witnesses, a trial that can be seen through Court TV.

Depp It already comes from a lost trialthe one that arose from the confrontation of the actor against The Sun, medium that qualifies him as “abuser”. The judge considered that the article in question was “substantially truthful” and that the actor was “guilty, with overwhelming evidence, of serious domestic violence against his then wifecausing significant injuries and leading her to fear for her life”. Now we will see what justice thinks of the piece written by Heard herself who, despite everything, says she maintains a love for her ex-husband.

Amber’s message

“I will be offline for the next few weeks. As you know, I will be in Virginia, where I will face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny has sued me over an opinion piece I wrote for the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of domestic violence and abuse.. I never named it, but wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against powerful men.

I’m still paying that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so can Johnny.. I have always held a fondness for Johnny and It pains me greatly to have to publicly relive the details of our life together.. At this point I realize the continued support I have been fortunate to receive. In the coming weeks I will be leaning on him more than ever. With love always, A.”