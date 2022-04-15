Amber Heard exposes messages from Johnny Depp during trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met again in a trial. This after the Hollywood actor accused her of defamation. Each defense presented their arguments and evidence to vent the situation and thus reach justice. However, something that undoubtedly caught the attention of this exercise They were the audios that were leaked where Johnny Depp refers disparagingly about Amber Heard.

At the trial, the text messages that the actor allegedly sent to his old friend and neighbor were read. isaac baruch. In these, the famous said that he expected his ex-partner Amber Heard to be a “decomposing corpse”.

“I hope Heard’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the goddamn trunk of a Honda Civic,” Johnny Depp is heard saying.

What else do the controversial messages say?

Also, in other messages the actor refers in a derogatory and insulting way about Amber Heard. He even accuses her of ruining her life.

However, despite these tests, Isaac has testified in favor of the actor and has assured that he has never seen violence.

“It’s not fair. It’s not right what he did and what happened for so many people to be affected by this. It’s crazy how this happened… I’ve never seen or witnessed any kind of claim being said. Ever.” Baruch said.

This happened during the trial of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case ​

The actor and actress were present this Wednesday at a new session of the trial in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in Washington Post in 2018 after her divorce and in which she referred to herself as a person who had experience in what “domestic abuse represents”.

The process, which comes after a media trial in London for another similar article, is being broadcast live and will feature witnesses as famous as the actor James Franco or the billionaire Elon Musk.

Among the witnesses who have already intervened is a close friend of the actor, Isaac Baruch, who assured that he was aware of the couple’s discussions but does not remember seeing signs of violence.

Baruch indicated that met with Heard a day after the alleged incident in May 2016 and she told him that “Depp became violent” and hit her.

“I looked at her completely and I didn’t see anything… No cuts, bruises, swelling. Just Amber’s face,” insisted the friend, who lived in the same block of flats and was helped financially by Depp.

Baruch described Heard’s accusations of mistreatment as a “malicious lie” and assured that they have greatly affected Depp’s family, according to statements collected by the US network Fox News.

The day before, the actor’s sister and assistant, Christi Dembrowski, who was asked by Heard’s lawyers about several messages asking him to stop using substances, although she assured that she was never concerned that Depp had an addiction.

