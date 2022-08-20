Amber Heard files for bankruptcy, will she be able to pay Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp staged one of the most mediatic trials of recent years. It all started when the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sued her ex-partner for defamation, after she published an article in the ‘Washington Post’ alleging that she was a victim of domestic and sexual violence.

Unfortunately, the outlook turned dark for the actress, who after six weeks of intense court hearings was found guilty of acting maliciously in writing the column in the iconic newspaper and defaming Depp’s image.

Thus, the court ordered Heard to pay the sum of $10 million for damages to her ex-husband, money that, according to her legal team, she does not have, because her image fell to the ground after the verdict and no studio wants to hire her. for film productions.

A situation that put him between a rock and a hard place, since he declared bankruptcy in order to seek to appeal the decision or to find payment agreements that allow him economic relief.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict”, communicated a spokesman for the artist.

Although declaring bankruptcy can help the payment to be postponed over time, does not absolve her of her financial obligation to Deepsaid Bruce Markell, professor of Bankruptcy Law and Practice at Northwestern Pritzker Law School in Illinois in a conversation with the magazine ‘Law and Crime’.

“She could obtain a procedural advantage that consists of proposing to pay the award over time,” he said.

“If Ms. Heard has the financial means to pay the judgment, filing for bankruptcy to stop or reduce payments could be seen as bad faith. However, I have no idea of ​​her present or future financial condition,” he added.

Faced with Heard’s legal attack, the team of lawyers for the captain’s interpreter ‘Jack Sparrow’ stated that they would not give ‘their arm to twist’ and will appeal any decision that goes against the interests of their client.

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet,” they said in an official statement.

“If Ms. Heard is determined to continue the litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp will file a simultaneous appeal to ensure that the Court of Appeals considers the full record and all relevant legal issues,” they said.

