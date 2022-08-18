Amber Heard files for bankruptcy

Actress Amber Heard has no funds to pay Johnny Depp what was agreed at trial.

It seemed that there would be no more news about the confrontation between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp after the trial. But now we have new information and that is that the actress has filed for bankruptcy and claims that she does not have the funds to pay her ex-husband the money damages ordered in the defamation case.

For now it is not clear that the maneuver of declaring bankruptcy will serve to avoid having to pay the 10 million to Johnny Depp. Although that may buy you some time, since Amber Heard and his legal team are preparing the appeal of the verdict.

Case Resolution:

The jury ordered Amber Heard to pay more than $10 million in damages to Johnny Depp. While the actor was also ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million in damages. The verdict in the case was decided on June 1, overwhelmingly in favor of Johnny Depp. Amber Heard’s legal team almost immediately announced plans to appeal the decision, releasing a statement that read:

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict.”. Presiding Judge Penney S. Azcarate reduced some of the actress’s damages, although he required that she pay bail equal to the full amount in order to appeal.

At one point, Amber Heard’s legal team called for the verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel trial to be overturned (ie thrown out). They claimed that one of the jurors in the case was not the person who had been summoned, although they did not explicitly state that fraud was involved. However, the judge Penney S. Azcarate dismissed this as grounds for appeal, stating that both Amber Heard’s and Johnny Depp’s legal teams had vetted the jury and had the opportunity to disqualify it previously. Furthermore, the judge said that since there was no indication that the jury in question was biased one way or another, there was no reason to appeal.

So this matter is far from over and surely, soon we will know more information about what happens between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Guardian font.