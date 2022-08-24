Amber Heard fires her attorney Elaine Bredehoft and gets a new legal team for the appeal

Amber Heard part with a crucial member of your legal team and bring in the big guys to change things when it comes to your legal representation.

heardwhich is currently appealing the verdict of Johnny Depprevealed on Monday that he had retained the legal services of Ballard Spahr entering an appellate court, as he felt that the case and the evidence deserved to be reviewed by a fresh set of eyes.

The main lawyers of the firm, David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brownhave successfully defended the New York Times against a recent defamation lawsuit filed by Sarah Palin. Cases of the first amendment they are your area of ​​expertise.

With the addition of Axelrod and Brown, Amber Heard keeps to Ben Rottenborn on board, but loses a lawyer: Elaine Bredehoft. The only real explanation for his departure from the team is that he retires.

Bredehoft says that now is the ideal time to “pass the baton” and that he has taken all necessary precautions to ensure that the new team is well informed. The general consensus seems to be that Elaine took a bit of a beating during her performance, metaphorically speaking.

A change of representation for Amber Heard

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with significant First Amendment implications for the entire United States,” said David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of the new team. They continue to express their confidence that the appellate court will uphold their interpretation of the law and exonerate Amber Heard.