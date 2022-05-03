Amber Heard fires her PR team, after the media crisis in which she finds herself

Lthe balance in the trial between Amber Heard vs. Johnny Deppseems to be leaning in favor of the actor who in the past gave life to “Jack Sparrow” in “Pirates of the Caribbean“, or at least, that’s how the actress of “Aquaman“, after abruptly fired his PR team.

In fact, from this week have a new PR teambefore his long-awaited testimony at the beginning of the month, according to The Post site.

Heard had a contract with the company “Precision Strategies”, to help him with the handling of information with the media, however, after “feeling frustrated with the press” speaking of his libel trial against Depp, decided to break the relationship, thinking that his support did not favor him.

“She doesn’t like bad headlines“, reads in the aforementioned medium.

Similarly, the website reads that Amber Heard is “frustrated that her story isn’t being told favorably”so I decided to change the RP company.

The actress now has a consulting firm called Shane Communications, to achieve better communication of public opinion in court.

Amber Heard36 years old, seeks to defend herself against the accusations of her ex-husband, whom she met in 2011, on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary“, who sued her for defamation in an article published in 2018 in the Washington Post.

According to the demand, Depp, 58, seeks $50 million in damages for defamation, after Heard argued that he was a victim of “domestic violence“, during her marriage to Jhonny.

Heard’s defense argued in early April that Depp physically and sexually abused the actress and throughout that month, both have appeared at the trial that takes place in Fairfax, Virginia.