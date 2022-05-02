Amber Heard fires her PR team before testifying against Johnny Depp

The third week of the trial facing Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard just started with a major last minute change. The actress has fired his public relations team shortly before testifying in court against her ex-husband.

as collected The New York Post, Amber would have dispensed with the team of Precision Strategies for “not telling their story effectively”. In addition, the interpreter considers that only Depp’s point of view is having an impact and Not his version of events.

For this reason, Amber hired last Thursday the team of Shane Communications, lead by David Shane, to take care of end “the torrent of negative headlines” with which the image of the actress is being tremendously harmed.

Shane Communications already testified against Johnny Depp in the past. He did it in defense of The Management Groupclaiming that the Pirates of the Caribbean star needed to hire a psychiatrist for his habit of “compulsive spending”, spending two million dollars a month.

The role of Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’ is in jeopardy

Seeing how the trial between the ex-partner is going, Amber Heard It is the one that is coming out worst. An online petition exceeds two million signatureshas caused Warner to shorten the role of the actress in the next film by 10 minutes Aquaman 2.

On the other hand, social networks have rescued an article from Forbes written months ago in which they suggested that the actress could be completely eliminated from the film and be replaced by Emily Clarke, known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. However, this information is being given as true when it is not new information.