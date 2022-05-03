Amber Heard fires her PR team for ‘bad press’ during trial

The leading actress of “Aquaman” decided to fire her public relations team, as confirmed by the newspaper The New York Postdue to unfavorable headlines towards her during the defamation trial she faces from her ex-husband, actor Jhonny Depp.

Heard has seen her image damaged by headlines accusing her of being a manipulator and a liar since the defamation trial she faces in the Virginia court, United States, began on April 11. The press has replicated the evidence that Jhonny Depp’s defense has presented in court over these 4 weeks, such as videos and audios in which the actress is heard exercising violence or giving false testimony to the police.



Amber Heard is expected to take the stand this week to give her testimony and give her version of the events that have been presented throughout these days. Prior to her testimony, Heard decided to replace his entire public relations team and hire crisis management expert David Shane, the CEO of Shane Communications, a company that manages the public image of companies and celebrities from around the world. High profile.

A source told the news portal Insider that the actress “does not like bad headlines”.