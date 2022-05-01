Amber Heard fires her PR team, upset by news about her

Actress Amber Heard is so upset by what is being said about her in the international media, in the context of her legal dispute with Johnny Depp, that she has decided to fire her PR team.

The news was spread by New York Post, which ensures that Mera’s interpreter in aquaman left the firm specialized in crisis Precision Strategies last Thursday, April 28, after feeling “frustrated with the press”.

According to information received by the American media, “she does not like bad headlines” and that is what she has obtained since the defamation trial in Virginia, United States, began.

Amber Heard will take the stand in early May at her libel trial. (STEVE HELBER/AFP)

Another source said Heard was “frustrated that her story was not told effectively.”

“Heard has never wanted cameras in the courtroom, but Depp’s team won the fight to have all of the trial testimony broadcast live, meaning neither team got to choose what information came out of the courtroom. of the court”, said the specialized media.

The new york post He consulted specialists on the subject to find out how correct Heard’s decision was in the midst of the controversial trial. Lis Smith, for example, said that “it’s crazy to change teams in the middle of a Test like this because you don’t like the headlines.”

[ Johnny Depp en juicio contra Amber Heard: ‘La única persona de la que he abusado ha sido de mí mismo’ ]

He added that Precision Strategies is “one of the best crisis firms, but they can’t rewrite the history of what happened.”

Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for a total of $50 million for defamation, after the actress published an opinion piece in Washington Post in which she said she had been a victim of domestic violence. Although the actress never mentioned the name of the actor, the article came out just when she was talking about her divorce from the media with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. (JoelRyan)

The artist (banished from Hollywood) affirmed that his intention with this trial is to be able to clear his name, that his children feel proud of the father they have and that his followers do not feel disappointed in him as a person, since he assures that he never hit the actress while they were married.

The trial will continue this week with Heard taking the stand to give her statement.