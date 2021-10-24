Amber Heard: For the trial of Johnny Depp, questions police evidence

Amber Heard issued a subpoena to the LAPD in the trial of ex-husband Johnny Depp. In recent months, the actor has lost the case against the newspaper The Sun but in 2022 he will return to court against the Aquaman actress, sued for defamation.

Waiting to find out how the legal diatribe that has been starring Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for some time will evolve, Deadline reports that the American actress has asked the Los Angeles police to account for the evidence collected in the evening of 2016 in which two agents they caught up with Heard after she asked for their intervention, as a victim of Depp’s violence. The move was confirmed by an employee in Fairfax County and involves Heard’s legal team asking police to “submit all documents, records, records, electronically stored information and tangible things“related to that evening, along with the bodycam footage of the two agents.”We do not comment on open or pending disputes“A public information officer with the LAPD said Thursday. Heard’s lawyers are requesting the materials to determine if the agents.”followed the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) policy, procedures and / or protocols in responding to the call to the Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016 in compliance with Ms Heard“. They are also asking.”all documents and communications“, including”documents showing any deletions, modifications of the movies uploaded during that time period“.

Depp recently admitted that he believes Hollywood is boycotting him after losing the libel suit against The Sun, which he himself sued for calling him a “wife beater.” In that case, the judge found that 12 of the 14 cases of domestic violence reported by Heard had occurred and therefore stated that this was sufficient to rule against the plaintiff.