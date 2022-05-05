Amber Heard gives her first testimony in the trial against Johnny Depp | Famous

The actress then said that, without specifying the date, she was sitting on the sofa with Depp, chatting “normally” and that she asked him about a tattoo on his arm that was “difficult to read”. “He said ‘Wino,'” likely alluding to actress Winona Ryder, who was his girlfriend. Amber laughed, causing him to fume, “It was that simple. I laughed because I thought he was joking and he slapped me in the face.”