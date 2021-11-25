News

Amber Heard | “Ha | many times

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Amber Heard: “He has, several times, threatened to kill me.” The accusation against the ex Johnny Deep (Thursday 25 November 2021)

The “amorous” story seems to have no end if it can be defined as such between the beautiful (and dangerous) actress Amber Heard and the sex symbol Johnny Deep. The Aquaman actress accused the former husband of having beaten her more times, due to her mad jealousy it seems that the woman has also had to give up some films. Her statements in court: “Every sexy dress I wore on the red carpet was a cause for argument, Johnny he wanted to read the scripts I received, and if there were sex or nude scenes I had to give up or ask for them to be cut “. From fairytale to nightmare In a statement to the London court the Heard he claimed he feared more times for his own life and which Depp explicitly has threatened from …Read on cityroma


manu3110 : My grandson watches aquaman while having breakfast what an unwatchable movie and Amber Heard why do they make her act? It hurts – I woman : A comparison of the points of view of both. – sigdominic : and even today Amber Heard must dangle from the Ariccia bridge – infoitscienza : Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Hollywood’s most famous divorce docuseries – Profile3Marco : RT @ SkyTG24: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, divorce becomes a docuseries –





Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Amber Heard



.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

her name is Llily-Rose and she is beautiful

September 6, 2021

THE GIRLS OF FAS AIRPORT SERVICES READY FOR ZONHOVEN AND THE WORLD CUP

October 23, 2021

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: ex-wife lost a hearing in favor of the actor

August 23, 2021

Lil Nas X gave birth to her debut album “Montero”

September 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button