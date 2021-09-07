Amber Heard happy for a walk with little Oonagh

The actress is calm and smiling, despite the libel trial as part of the legal battle with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard serene and smiling for a walk with her newborn daughter, Oonagh. The 35-year-old actress was spotted walking around London with her friend Eve Barlow and carrying her baby girl in a stroller. The “Aquaman” star announced the birth of the daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, which took place on April 8, thanks to surrogacy.

“Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous and Amber is infatuated. Has always known to want to be a mom and now his greatest wish has come true. It is so grateful at the wonderful woman which helped bring Oonagh into his life, ”a source told“ Page Six ”.

“There are so many women that they hear of Not to be able speak of their infertility and they are worried and embarrassed ”the source continued. “Amber wants them to feel supported and to realize that there is one multitude from ways to have a baby even if you have fertility problems, ”she concluded.

Amber Heard accused of libel by Johnny Depp

The American actress, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, with whom it was married just 15 months, therefore, does not seem to be upset by the recent complaint by the actor for defamation: a new chapter in the legal battle between the two, scheduled for April 2022.

Following Amber’s complaints, she accused him of assaults And violence, the actor’s career has been getting worse and worse and now it was he who denounced his ex.

Meanwhile Johnny Depp has made a short and now rare appearance on the red carpet of the Deauville Film Festival in France for the screening of “City of Lies”. As reported by some of those present, the actor is also entertained with a very young fan imitating for him the voice of Jack Sparrow, his famous character in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

