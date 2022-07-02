Amber Heard has already found a way to pay the debt to Johnny Depp

And although at one point it was thought that the story between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had finally concluded with the verdict of the defamation trial, where the jury ruled in favor of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, the truth is this controversial love story and hate will continue… but in book format. The ‘Aquaman’ actress is not at all in agreement with the outcome of the trial against her ex-husband, given that she will have to pay 10 million dollars in damages and another 5 million dollars in punitive damages. In addition, she lost the credibility of her fans, who currently consider her one of the most hated women in Hollywood.

Determined to regain her popularity and credibility in the industry, the actress decided to write a book in which she would once again tell her entire story about her life as a couple with actor Johnny Depp. In fact, with the money raised from the sale of this book, the actress will be able to pay the current debt she has with her ex-husband, since her lawyer confessed that she does not have enough money to cover the total amount of the sentence.

According to a source told ‘The Mirror’, Amber Heard intends to write a much more revealing book than the opinion piece she published in the ‘Washington Post’ and for which she was sued, given that “she no longer has anything to lose”. In addition, the source assured that the more news and revelations she publishes in this new text, the more copies she will be able to sell, so we do not doubt that the actress will use her imagination a little more to graphically exemplify the alleged attacks and abuses she received from her ex husband. In fact, with this new publication, Heard intends to completely clean up his image, given that he has been left in a very bad position on social networks due to the inconsistencies in his statements and those of his witnesses.

The informant assured in the aforementioned medium that “Amber considers that her career in Hollywood is finished”, since there is a great campaign to eliminate her appearance in the movie ‘Aquaman 2’ that has exceeded 4 million signatures. “She has already started discussions for the book and is obviously excited about it. At this point, Amber has nothing to lose and she wants to tell everything,” the source said.

Although the sale of this book can improve Amber Heard’s finances, the truth is that Dror Bikel, a lawyer from New York City, stated that it is much better for the actress to declare bankruptcy before writing another text where she can return to incur in the crime of defamation, the same for which she was already sued. “Depp and his lawyers are going to read and listen to everything Heard writes and says. If she overdoes it, which is very likely, there’s no doubt she’ll get another libel suit and they’ll end up back in court again,” the divorce lawyer said.