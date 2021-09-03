Amber Heard has begun training for the filming of the sequel

Despite the legal controversies that involved Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Deep at the forefront, Warner took no steps towards the actress, confirming her in her upcoming projects, including the sequel to Aquaman (here our review). Amber, in fact, will return to play the role of Princess Mera, a role recently reprized in the Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Fans continued to hope for a recasting, even creating a petition to ask for his dismissal, but it was not successful. Amber Heard has already started training ahead of filming, posting on Instagram a photo of his intense workout. Production of the new film is expected to start this summer.

Aquaman 2, Amber Heard has started training

In the sequel to Aquaman we will once again find Jason Momoa as Arthur Carry, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta. New entry, however, the star of Game of Thrones Pilou Asbaek, whose role remains unknown for the moment.

He will always be in the control room James Wan, which teased fans by explaining how the new film will have more horror atmospheres and more mature tones than its predecessor. The theatrical release is scheduled for December 18, 2022, a year that will be particularly rich for DC: they will arrive in theaters, in fact, too The Batman, Black Adam And The Flash.

The narrative universe of Aquaman it will also expand with an animated series, produced for HBO Max, entitled Aquaman: King of Atlantis, which will act as a link between the first and the second film. A spin-off on the Pit, diabolical sea creatures was also originally planned, but Warner has decided to cancel the project altogether.

Looking forward to new information on Aquaman 2