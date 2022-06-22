Amber Heard has the most perfect face in the world, according to Golden Ratio

Amber Heard is not very popular at the moment, but has the most perfect face in the worldaccording to a doctor who used the Greek golden ratio of beauty to back up his claim.

This ‘Phi’ ratio was discovered by the Greeks and is used in mathematics, art, design, film, photography and much more.

The 1.618 ratio can be found everywhere in nature and has been considered by many to be a secret formula to create perfection.

How was it determined?

Dr. Julian De Silva, from the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, explained to Unilad how he used the golden ratio to discover that Heard has the most perfect face in the world.

The doctor has technology of face scan which allows you to map faces to deduce which faces have perfect proportions.

He analyzed 12 key points of Heard’s facial structure, including the eyes, lips, nose, chin, and the general shape of the face.

Amber Heard has the most beautiful face?

Dr. De Silva discovered that, according to the golden ratio theory, Heard’s face was 91.85% perfectsuperior to that of other famous subjects I studied.

kim kardashian he has the most perfect eyebrows and Emily Ratajkowski she has the perfect lips, De Silva discovered with the same process.

Scarlett Johansson has the most perfect eyes and Kate Moss He has the perfect forehead.

I combined all those attributes in the form of the Rihanna’s face to create the “perfect face”.

Amber insists she was a victim of Depp’s abuse

Heard comes from giving his first public interview since he lost his trial to Johnny Depp.

He claimed on Dateline that he has years of psychiatric evaluations detailing the abuse he suffered at the hands of Depp, evidence that was not presented in court.