Amber Heard has the perfect face, according to science

Actress Amber Heard, like Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss, top the list of the most beautiful women in the world, according to software developed by the Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London.

Although beauty is subjective, Western culture has relied on symmetry and the golden ratio to determine whether something is beautiful or not. The Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center of London has created software that analyzes people’s faces to improve facial features.

Scientists at the plastic surgery center tested the software on the faces of celebrities considered the most beautiful to find a geometric pattern. “The results were surprising and showed that several famous actresses and models have facial features that are close to the Greek principles of physical perfection,” said Dr. Julian DeSilva. One of those women is the protagonist of AquamanAmberHeard.

Aquaman Trailer





Perfect measurements


After measuring her face, the software indicated that Amber Heard is 91.85% of the golden ratio.making her the most perfect face in the world above Kim Kardashian who got 91.39%, Kate Moss (91.06%) and Emily Ratajkowski (90.8%).

beautiful nose


Software developed by the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery analyzed 12 key points of Heard’s facial structure, including eyes, lips, nose and chin. The dimensions of Heard’s nose are 99.7% close to the golden ratio.

symmetrical chin


The actress reached 99.6% in the calculations of the golden ratio on her chin. The software designed the most perfect face, including Heard’s nose and chin, as well as Scarlett Johansson’s eyes, Kate Moss’s forehead, Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows, Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna’s face shape.

pretty forehead


The software also measured the forehead of the actress from Diary of a Seducer and Zombieland. The result was lower than what his nose and chin obtained, but it is still very high: 97.4%.

