Amber Heard has two personality disorders

After having started the trial for defamation in which Johhny Depp sued his former partner Amber Hearda key statement was presented in it, when this Tuesday, the statements of Dr. Shannon Curry, who psychologically evaluated Heard in 2021, were presented.

Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist hired by Depp’s lawyers, said she believes Amber Heard He has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Dr. Shannon Curry spent 12 hours evaluating the actress in two meetings, on December 10 and 17, 2021, in preparation for the case.

“There was evidence of those diagnoses in his records and in his own report,” Curry told the jury.

The court took a morning recess before Curry could elaborate, but he will return to the stand once the trial resumes.

Dr. Shannon Curry said Heard’s “histrionic personality disorder” was evident when she assessed her, adding that the “Aquaman” actress appears “full of rage.”

“Millisecond. Heard didn’t say, ‘I feel vulnerable,'” Curry told the jury. “She has a very sophisticated way of minimizing any personal issues.”

Heard was taking notes during Curry’s lengthy testimony, which seemed to amuse her at times.