Amber Heard: her face was declared the most beautiful in the world

Amber Heard dominated the headlines after her recent defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, however, now she is back in the conversation because science found that his face is the most beautiful in the world.

The Greek golden ratio of beauty was used to support this claim.a mathematical formula that is used in art, design, film, photography and much more, and that ended up revealing that With 91.85%, the actress from ‘Aquaman’ approaches absolute perfection.

The technique that came to this conclusion used various facial features such as eyes, lips, and face shapes, measured the distance between them, and then analyzed the conclusions.

Kim Kardashian comes in second place with 91.39%. Kate Moss, who is also Depp’s ex, is third with 91.06%, Emily Ratajkowski is fourth with 90.8% and Kendall Jenner is fifth with 90.18%.

Nevertheless, Amber has not managed to reach the model Bella Hadid, who surpasses her with 94.35%, although there are those who claim that all of the aforementioned have had the help of their plastic surgeon to achieve that score, except Heard.

According to science, the most beautiful woman in the world is Bella Hadid, followed by Beyoncé, Amber Heard, and Ariana Grande. (Based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi which, measures physical perfection.) pic.twitter.com/w2XRb2dACO— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 15, 2019

On the other hand, Amber Heard is still in the eye of the hurricane after losing the multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Johnny. Now some new photographs have come to light in which she appears kissing the model Cara Delevingne in the elevator of the Eastern Columbia building in Los Angeles, where she lived with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor when they were still a couple.

Although the quality of the images taken by a security camera is very low, it is not difficult to identify the women who appear in them as Amber and Cara, which would confirm the rumors about the romance between the two stars that have been circulating for a long time. weather.

While this revelation would no longer make a dent in the trial with Johnny, it would. it would be irrefutable proof of Amber’s alleged infidelities that they were part of the arguments used by Depp’s defense to convince the jury of the actress’s guilt in the framework of the defamation lawsuit that he filed against her for an article in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence .

