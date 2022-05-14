Amber Heard hired a detective and he found no evidence against Johnny Depp

ANDthe trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard it runs its course and any statement or evidence against any of the characters can be crucial. Therefore, the actress decided to make a decision before the trial in Fairfax.

Amber Heard would have hired a private detective last summer to look for incriminating evidence or statements against Johnny Depp. Paul Barresi It would be the person through whom the interpreter acquired her services.

However, it did not go as expected and the detective he was unable to find anything that could be used in court. After interviewing more than 100 friends or acquaintances of Deppthe conclusion was the same: there is no evidence.

In fact, many of those people interviewed agreed on the friendly and generous character of the winner of a Golden Globe. This is how some reports published by the Daily Mail newspaper pick it up.

“I went to America, France, Italy, Britain, everywhere Johnny Depp went, I couldn’t find a case or even an admission of him physically abusing a woman. It is like an angel. No one said anything derogatory“, explains Barresi in his report.

Furthermore, he added more details about his investigation:I interviewed dozens of people who had known him for three decades, and no one had a bad thing to say about him. In fact, they couldn’t express enough how generous he was.“.

Even so, the detective agreed that what stands out most in Depp’s circle is the loyalty of known people. On the only negative side, Barresi noted that his circle was “strange and disgusting.”