Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers Amid Johnny Depp Verdict Appeal

Amber Heard fired his lead attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, and hired a new legal team to represent her in his defamation suit against Johnny Depp while tries to appeal the guilty verdict of more than $10 million.

A spokesperson for the ‘Aquaman’ actress announced that he hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of the Ballard Spahr law firm to lead his council. Ben Rottenborn, meanwhile, will continue as deputy counsel.

“We appreciate the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for all of the United States,” they said in a statement.

“We trust that the appellate court will apply the law correctlywill reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard and reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression”, they pointed out.

The lawyers who defended her in such a mediatic process received criticism and even ridicule for their behavior, for which Amber Heard has decided to start from scratch to prepare her defense and, specifically, the appeal that he intends to file to reverse the sentence.

After the case ended in a Virginia court, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star won the lawsuit and was awarded $10 million in damages. On the other hand, Heard received $2 million for her counterclaim.

The jury found that Amber had smeared Johnny in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, in which she discussed her experiences with domestic abuse.

Although the actor was not named, his lawyers argued that implied he was sexually and physically abusive over the course of his relationship with Amber, something he has denied.

