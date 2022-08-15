Amber Heard hires new legal team and prepares another appeal

Actress Amber Heard, who is in an appeal process regarding the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp in the controversial defamation trial against him, announced that she has hired a new legal team.

Heard issued a statement signed by a spokesperson, according to reports from various media outlets, the actress announced Monday that she has hired the Ballard Spahr law firm to support her with a new approach to the case and to better understand the evidence that exists.

Amber Heard is out with the old, in with the new when it comes to her legal representation — scrapping a key attorney on her team … and bringing in the big guns. https://t.co/gXIB76AFyb — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2022

David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown are the new attorneys who will lead the case. Both recently successfully defended politician Sarah Palin in a libel lawsuit against the New York Times so they have experience in cases similar to those of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

While Ben Rottenborn of the former team will remain involved in Heard’s defense, the other trial attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, will withdraw from the case. “I think it’s the perfect time to pass the baton. I have done my best to make sure the new team is up to date with all the work,” Bredehoft said in a statement, according to reports.

For their part, Ballard Spahr representatives welcomed the opportunity. In the statement, a representative for Heard said they were happy with the change in strategy and legal team, as they plan to fight “for justice.”