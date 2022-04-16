Amber Heard: How much is the fortune of the ex-wife of Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard is one of the people who is on everyone’s lips as a result of his legal conflict with Johnny Deep following their divorce. The American actress has a long career in the world of film and television.

Her great performance in different films has earned her good reviews and recognition from her colleagues, being a regular in Hollywood in those last years.

However, her dispute with her husband has come to the forefront of today, in an outcome that seems endless and has been going on for several years.

His participation in several films of the Extended Universe of DC as the Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018) and Justice League Zack Snyder (2021) It has brought him a great fortune since he began his career in 2003.

All this has brought him an economic amount throughout these years of 8 million dollarsaccording to the website Celebrity Net Worth. A large amount of money that makes merit of his success in film and television.

In addition to her skills as an actress, Amber Heard has also served as a model for some advertising brands, as well as being an activist for human rights.