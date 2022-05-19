Amber Heard: How was your relationship with James Franco?

ANDthe judgment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues and the multiple testimonies continue to fill the judge who is handling the case with information.

This time, Amber Heard talked about the relationship he had with James Francoafter the occasions in which they coincided on the filming sets

During his testimony, Heard claimed Depp hated Franco and that this was the reason for some fights, in addition to destabilizing the relationship at times.

The Acuaman actress accused her now ex-husband of domestic abuse and reported an assault during a flight to Los Angeles after having touched on the subject of Franco.

In addition to this, Depp’s ex-partner added that he he screamed and went crazy every time she told him about the scenes What did he do with Franco in the films?

Pineapple Express and The Adderall Diaries They were the films in which both coincided.

During the trial, Amber Heard stated what Johnny Depp did when they were filming together in productions.

“He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco. I hated. I hated James Franco and he was already accusing me of having something secret with him, in my past, since we did Pineapple Express,” said the actress.

And to this was added one more testimony, when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor said that during The Adderall Diaries, he learned of an affair between the two of them. Even though during the filming of that feature film both were already engaged.

In court, Heard always denied that she had an affair with James Franco. But she did accept that she found in him someone to talk about marital problems with Johnny Depp.

When asked about what happened in the elevator with Franco, she explained that It had only been a visit to his penthouse to ask how he was doing. about your situation.