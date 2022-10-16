Entertainment

Amber Heard, in a casual key with a jumpsuit and flip flops in Mallorca

Amber Heard wants to get away from the media spotlight and she shows us both with her facts and with her outfits. After the long trial of the actress against Johnny Depp, whose final verdict has been a millionaire fine that the artist must pay to her ex-husband for damages, Amber has decided to move to Mallorca and take refuge with her little Oonagh Paige from the Hollywood social scene.

Amber tries to go unnoticed, so much so that she is using a nickname on the island to avoid being recognized and her outfits are a reflection of this desire for which she tries to enjoy a few days as calm as possible. Far from her style marked by elegant clothes, the actress of ‘Aquaman’ makes use of non-verbal language through his clothes and confirms that fashion speaks and, in her case, it does so with a very informal outfit.

Dressed in a black ‘total look’, Amber walks through the streets of Costitx, a Majorcan town hand in hand with her daughter and also accompanied by her girlfriend and several friends. The look we couldn’t help but notice is a black jumpsuit with thin straps, low neckline on the back and wide cropped pants. A look in a casual key that the actress has worn with black flip flops.

Taking advantage of the good weather in the Balearic Islands and enjoying the charm of its landscapes, Amber commitment to summer garments rushing the high temperaturesand takes her daughter to the park like one more in Costitx.

Without a doubt, it is one of her most informal bets and the artist has also achieved it thanks to her hairstyle, opting for a casual bun updo, adding comfort to the outfit.

