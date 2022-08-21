Amber Heard in adult movies? The millions that were offered

It is no mystery to anyone that the American actress Amber Heard is going through one of the most difficult moments of her career after the lost trial against her ex-partner Johnny Depp. Now, with no movie roles in sight, it seems that a new opportunity is opening up to satiate her financial troubles.

[ Johnny Depp podría volver a ‘Animales fantásticos’, pero sus fans le piden que no regrese ]

Amber has received a million dollar offer from the Zen Models agency to star in a movie with adult content, according to the Australian media outlet PopTopic.

According to the letter sent, the actress would be awarded a payment of eight million dollars for her participation. Additionally, an additional $1 million would go to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“Zen Models is an adult modeling agency and production company. We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production,” reads a letter sent to Heard’s attorney.

“This offer is to allow Amber to pay off her debt with the presumption that she will not pursue her appeal and to take time away from the negative press that is taking away her notion of living a peaceful life with her family…Zen Models was created to empower men and women in the adult entertainment industry.”

Heard has an economic pending with her ex-partner. One of his acts to alleviate the debt was to sell his house to be able to pay a little more than a million to the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Currently, her role in Aquaman 2 is in danger and she has been stuck in her role as an actress. Regarding the proposal of adult content, there has been no response from the model.