Amber Heard in her first post-trial interview with Johnny Depp: ‘I don’t blame the jury’

Amber Heard gave her first interview, after the unfavorable sentence in the trial that confronted her with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. In previews of her chat with Savannah Guthrie from TodayShowwhich will air on Tuesday, June 14, the actress spoke about the role played by social networks, and also about the jury.

In the preview presented by the program, Amber Heard She noted that she does not take speculations that people may make about her past marital life personally, as they do not know her. However, he indicated that these people, especially those who have shown him the most hatred, will not be able to say that he is represented fairly on social networks.

“Even someone who is sure I deserve all this hate and venom, even if they think I’m lying, they still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me they think social media has been fair representation. You can’t tell me what you think this has been fair,” he said. Amber Heard.

Amber Heard talks about the role of the jury

In another preview of the interview, Savannah Guthrie told him: “There is no way to put it lightly, the jury looked at the evidence you presented, they heard your testimony and they did not believe you, they thought you were lying.”

Amber Heard He replied that, after three weeks of testimony against him, “from paid employees” and “randos” (unknowns), it was inevitable that they would come to that conclusion.

“So you blame the jury?” Guthrie asked. To which Heard replied: “I don’t blame them, I actually understand that [Johnny Depp] he’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him… he’s a fantastic actor.”

Again, the interviewer told Amber Heard that the role of the jury is not to be carried away by these things, but to see the evidence.

“How could they, after hearing three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was an unbelievable person, not believe a word that came out of my mouth?” Amber Heard responded.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 4×04 Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the best Marvel movie?

Is Sam Raimi’s movie the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Elizabeth Olsen saved a script that had no salvation? In this episode we discuss the most cinephile references to the latest Doctor Strange movie and discuss whether the Scarlet Witch is enough to leave the Winter Soldier or Thanos himself behind as villains. Here we do not review, here we tell you what the film made us feel. You listen no more.