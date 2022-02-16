Amber Heard in Italy for the shooting of a film

Amber Heard in Italy. On 21 February the actress will be in Puglia filming the thriller In the fire directed by Conor Allyn (No Man’s Land) starring the Heard, Eduardo Noriega and Lorenzo Mcgovern Zaini.

Produced by ILBE (Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment) in collaboration with Paradox Studios and Angel Oak Films and with the executive production entrusted to Dinamo film, the film will let the viewers decide if the Devil lives among us or if evil is the work of man’s hand. This is the question around which a well-rounded work gravitates, ranging from the strong hues of horror to those of psychological drama. Love is the other thread that will be the common thread to the story narrated. The love between a doctor and his patient, the love between a broken father and his autistic son, and the love between a childless woman and a motherless boy. Love will be the saving element of the lost souls that the film tells.

“We are happy that in a few days we will start shooting the thriller In the fire in Puglia. We will have the pleasure of working with the likes of Amber Heard and director Conor Allyn. This film – declared Andrea Iervolino, president and founder of ILBE – sums up our business model well and confirms the validity of the path taken in recent years: 100% Italian and quality productions aimed at the global market, which see the participation of Hollywood stars and the use of local workers“.

HISTORY

1899. A 38-year-old American psychiatrist (widow and childless) arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being contacted to solve the case of an autistic child. To call her was the mother of the little one worried also by the insistent accusations by the local priest and by the peasants – tormented by mysterious adverse events – that the little one is the devil. When the doctor arrives she discovers that the boy’s mother is dead and that the father has begun to believe in the possible possession of the baby. While the woman attempts a psychoanalysis of the child, the nefarious events intensify and her ‘cure’ becomes a race to save the child from the fury of his fellow citizens and perhaps even from himself. So the psychiatrist begins to fear that what is happening on the farm has something to do with something horrible and supernatural.

Furthermore, the project includes an agreement with Saban Film LLC for the sale of distribution rights for the film, for some territories including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, France and Germany, South Africa, Scandinavia and Spain.