Amber Heard in talks with Disney for a role in Star Wars

Amber Heard would be in talks with Disney for a role in Star Wars

The American actress Amber Heard she never stopped in the workplace after the trial, the offers for her keep coming.

After the long trial held at the London Court in July, the actress Amber Heard remained on everyone’s lips. From verdict that made her come out “winner” against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, up to supporting some conferences on women’s rights charging $ 25,000 per session.

The unstoppable Amber Heard however, he also had a hard time, in fact the fans of Johnny Depp they created a petition to remove her from the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 which has reached more than two million signatures.

But the surprises never end and just like Johnny Depp has been removed from any role involving the empire Disney, the production company has seen fit to bargain with the actress for a role in Star Wars.

The good Daniel Richtman, who (almost) never misses a beat, put the flea in the ear to the fans on Patreon, writing only that Amber Heard is in talks for a role in Star Wars, but that’s not all, because Richtman himself added that the actress could become a princess with long, long, long … blonde hair for the role of Rapunzel in live action Disney would be working on.

It is quite likely that regarding Star Wars, have decided to probe the availability of the actress to include her in future projects: many films and TV programs are planned and the possibilities to allow Amber Heard there is no shortage of making an appearance. In addition to at least three films in development, Disney is making several spin-off of The Mandalorian, several animated series and numerous mysterious projects such as The Acolyte and Lando, of which many details are not yet known.

Do you think it ended here? Not exactly, the next news will anger Johnny Depp fans much more than they already are.

Amber Heard it could even replace Margot Robbie in the next Pirates of the Caribbean. For the Heard if a door is closed but a door opens, because according to some rumors, the actress could become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All this is the result of rumors, no news has been made official by the actress or by Disney for the moment. We will see how things go. For the moment his role has only been confirmed in the film Justice League by Zack Snyder.

But the voice of Amber Heard it makes itself felt on other fronts rather than on those of its roles. After the accusations by Evan Rachel Wood on Marilyn Manson, the Heard she sided with her friend, arguing that “Their voices have been ignored for too long”, his voice joined that of the choir and accused the singer, adding to the others ten women who recognized the violent behaviors of Manson.

…… and yet, no one sees the trend here? Everyone wants to tag a Bathroom wall, no one wants to understand the writing. Evan & I aren’t the 1st to raise our hands. Are you done ignoring it? The Marilyn Manson Reckoning | The New Yorker https://t.co/NboMFBHV0t – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) February 4, 2021

Recall that the singer is a very close friend of her ex-husband Johnny Depp and acted as godfather to his daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

