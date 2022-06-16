Amber Heard insists she still loves Johnny Depp

Amber Heard remains at the center of the media scandal and not for good reason. A couple of weeks ago, the 36-year-old actress lost her libel suit against Johnny Depp, to whom she must pay US$8 million and US$350 thousand in punitive damages. Despite the ups and downs, Heard declared for CNN that she still loves her ex-husband and doesn’t even harbor bad feelings against him.

Johnny Y Amber they got married in 2015 but their marriage lasted until 2017. At the end of 2018, she wrote the very famous op-ed on Washington Posttext in which she exposed herself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Depp. At the beginning of 2019, the actor sued her for defamation, but the trial could only be carried out until 2022. On June 1, the jury in charge of the case delivered a verdict in favor of Johnny Deppclearing him of most charges and clearing his name at least in front of the cameras and Hollywood.

During his interview with Savannah Guthrierespected presenter of CNN, Amber Heard spoke about the feelings he has after the final trial, maintaining that Johnny she still has feelings for him and that she worked really hard to make their relationship work:

I love him. She loved him with all my heart. And I did my best to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no ill feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know it can be hard to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you have ever loved someone.

Amber She also talks about the consequences that the result of the trial has brought her, not on a professional level, but as a victim of domestic violence. He claims to be very aware that he does not have the sympathy of the public, which is why now he is afraid to speak, say anything and that everyone out there will take advantage of it as an opportunity to continue with the media campaign against him.

I’m not a good victim, I get it. I’m not a sympathetic victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me and hear their own words, which is a promise. […] I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, and now I’m nervous about speaking. I’m afraid that whatever you do, say what you say or how you say it, every step you take will present another opportunity for this kind of silencing, which is what I suppose a defamation lawsuit should do: take your voice.

the next movie of Amber Heard is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a piece of the DC Extended Universe in which she will return as Princess Mera, a powerful heroine from the depths who won the affection of the public in 2017 and 2018. Things have completely changed and now the fandom of DC wants to see her out of the movie; that’s why the Change.org petition calling for her dismissal already has more than 4.5 million signatures. Some rumors maintain that the actress has already been completely removed from the film and that a substitute will arrive soon, however, her representatives offered a short statement to IndieWire yesterday: “The rumors continue as they have since day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on March 17, 2023.

