Amber Heard is accused of allegedly using drugs during the trial

The star of “Aquaman” Amber Heard has been accused of allegedly consuming drugs while testifying against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia.

Printed version

In video clip that has spread on social networks, Heard is observed taking what appears to be a handkerchief either disposable paper to the nose to blow her nose, however, instead of wiping it off she sniffs something.

In 14 seconds the actress is seen in a strange attitude, she looks everywhere and after inhaling what is speculated to be some illicit substance, she insistently cleans her nose with the back of the hand.

Other theories state that Heard consumed some substance to provoke more tears and thus convince the jurymade up of 11 people, about the alleged emotional, physical and sexual assaults he suffered at the hands of Depp.

There are also comments that highlight that the histrion’s ex-wife did not inhale anything, on the contrary, she was taking her time to make small breaks to be captured by the cameras and achieve better Photographs.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

“It’s supposed to be menthol so you can cry. It’s what they use Hollywood”, “Any powder to cry or is it cocaine?”, “It seems that a mucus is removed, but in a very strange way”, “Curious that he is cleaning his nose first with the paper and ends up cleaning it with his hand” and “That is called: A pass the style Diomedes Diaz”, are some of the comments.

We have export health policies! Amber Heard decides to pay attention to the Municipality of Morón and consumes a little pic.twitter.com/cMZgh7LwD8— Diana Mondino (@DianaMondino) May 5, 2022

It is unknown if the images that are circulating on social networks have been manipulated or if it is a game of cameras, because as you will remember the trial, which takes place from Monday to Thursday, is being televised.

Amber Heard testimonial

The star’s ex-wife “Pirates of the Caribbean” took the stand for the first time on May 4, told his version of events and revived the first apparent physical aggression by the actor.

SEE ALSO: Buenos Aires pays tribute to Gabriel García Márquez for the 40th anniversary of his literary Nobel Prize

Supposedly the actor slapped her after the actress asked him about one of his tattoossomething that according to Heard narrates was very confusing for her because she did not understand what was happening.

He also spoke about an alleged sexual assaultevent that was not isolated, the testimony de Heard was supported by a specialist who hired her defense and who diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress.

Look what our Youtube channel has!