Amber Heard is apparently living in Spain

The actress Amber Heard, who in recent months made headlines due to the media trial faced by the actors, Heard and Jhonny Deep where they issued a sentence in which both incurred defamation, which is why Jhonny Deep had to compensate Amber Heard with 2 million dollars, while she had to compensate the well-known actor with 15 million dollars after not gathering enough evidence to convince the jury that his position was true.

It may interest you: Amber Heard would appeal the jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Deep

But, the decision was not well received by the actress and her defense team, who, through the actress’s spokesman at the time, Alafair Hall, in conversations with the American media outlet The New York Times, could appeal. failure.

After this ruling, the actress who played Mera in Aquaman spoke in an extensive statement in which she said:

The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to stand up to the power and influence of my ex-husband.

This statement was made after the verdict of the jury was known in a court in Virginia, United States, in June 2022. After this, he has not published content on his social networks again.

Amber Heard’s new life

But months later, news portals like TMZ and the Spanish portal, Majorca Newspaperassure that the actress is probably living in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where she rented a large house where she lives with her daughter and her partner Bianca Butti.

It may be of interest to you: They dismiss Amber Heard’s appeal to declare null process against Depp

The media assure that they would have chosen the small town in the interior of the island to be able to lead a quiet life away from public ridicule, in the place where the media is located they have published photographs in which they are seen walking calmly through its streets and parks with his little daughter and his partner.

According to the Diario de Mallorca, in that place she calls herself Martha Jane Cannary, a name that appears on the entrance to her house in the Spanish town.