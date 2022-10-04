Amber Heard is captured in Spain with her daughter, and a new partner? – The financial

Four months ago the trial concluded between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who had not been seen in public after buying clothes in New York, reappeared in Spain accompanied by her daughter and who would presumably be the actress’s “new” partner.

Amber Heard, do you already have a new partner?

According to information from Daily Mailthe actress of Aquaman is currently in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, enjoying a vacation after all the legal hustle and bustle; in some photos shared by said means he is seen with his daughter Oonagh and one of his former partnerscall Bianca Buttyso rumors arose about a possible reconciliation.

The snapshots shared by the British media show Heard playing with her one-year-old daughter in a local park, in casual attire; completely in black, without makeup and with a disheveled ‘bun’. At all times she was smiling and attentive to her little girl.

At times Bianca Butti is seen holding one of Oonagh’s hands, while her mother held the other. In others, it seems that she and the actress of Diary of a seducer they hold handsalthough the latter is not fully confirmed.

Amber Heard is seen in Spain alone, with her daughter

On the other hand, TMZ details that in previous days he had been seen in the same city with his daughter, but alone. They also mention the possibility that not be a vacation and is currently residing in the ‘old continent’ since he sold his house in California for a million dollars.

In the photos released by the American media, the appearance of the 36-year-old actress does not change much; She is now seen wearing white pants, black sandals and a black tank top with her hair loose and apparently freshly washed.

The photos come after it was revealed that Amber is currently represented by other lawyers, who would be helping her in her attempt to force two insurance companies to pay the bills for her legal expenses, which would allegedly amount to 15 million dollars. dollars, according to the site PuckNews.