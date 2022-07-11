Amber Heard is defended by her fans, who insult Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck for the new album “18”

ANDhe recent album jeff beck “18”, where Johnny Depp has a wide participation since the creation of the lyrics of various songs, as well as with the voice of the actor, have generated some criticism, especially by those who still defend Amber Heard.

On this occasion, the fans of the “Aquaman” actress were noted with a wide criticism against Johnny Deppof whom they assure the music is not for him, although I know the performance.

They discredited the lyrics of the songs:

This Sunday the fans of Amber Heardfrom a Twitter account, drew attention with a criticism of the album “18”, where they highlighted that Johnny He never refers to his ex-partner directly within the songs, although they made it clear that everything is about phrases or words with a double meaning that leave the actress in a bad light.

However, despite the strategy Deppnot to single out Amber in the line where she sings “you’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog”, the Twitter account that goes by the name ‘Pro-bono Amber fan account’ pointed out that both Johnny What Jeff They seem like a couple of “clibes” when they talk about the actress.

Likewise, they make fun of Johnny Depp about the phrase he uses in one of the songs, where he mentions: “If I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hand” and they remembered that the actor supposedly demanded 300 million dollars from Disney to return to film a Pirates of the Pirates movie. Caribbean, however, this situation remains unclear and at some point was denied by the actor’s representative.

Finally, in another comment they point out that Depp is “a wife beater”, recalling what Amber Heard supposedly suffered with him, while they were engaged and living together.

The “18” album, which is a collaboration with Jeff Beck, also features songs from “Midnight Walker”, “Death And Resurrection Show”, “Time”, “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade”, “Dont’ Talk ( Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, “Caroline No”, “Ooo Baby Baby”, “What’s Going On”, “Let it Be Me” and “Stars”.