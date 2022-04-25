Amber Heard is denied her version by a cosmetics company!

yesmore news continues to appear about everything that happens to the mediatic trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for libel. To the point that each statement is also followed and responded to through social media and all over the Internet.

But what many could not imagine is that even a cosmetics company could be key in the course of the litigation by denying some statements by the actress of Aquaman.

Heard commented in one of the trial sessions that, due to the signs of alleged abuse that he would have received, he used a concealer from the brand milani in order to cover them. Even the interpreter’s defense reinforced that version, arguing that this was the case during the entire relationship.

But the thing is not there. own brand Milani posted a video on TikTok in which he states that the release dates of the corrector do not coincide with the alleged period where the abuse occurred.

@milanicosmetics You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017! #milanicosmetics International Super Spy – dylan

In fact, in that same video they explain that the catalog line for that product took place in 2017 and that, according to the statements of the two characters, everything would have happened between 2014 and 2016.

“They asked us. For the record that our correction kit was launched in 2017“, explains the company during the issuance of the deo, which dates from the end of this month. One more fact that could be key in the future of a trial that continues to give much to talk about.