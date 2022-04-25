Entertainment

Amber Heard is denied her version by a cosmetics company!

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Amber Heard during the course of the trial
AP

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

See what guests like Blake Lively wore to Gigi Hadid’s birthday party

5 mins ago

All the premieres arriving this week on Amazon, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Star Plus and Paramount Plus

16 mins ago

Perales retires from the stage in Uruguay

26 mins ago

‘Dungeons and Dragons’ has an official title

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button