Amber Heard is discovered using another name in Spain, that’s what she calls herself

Amber Heard’s name was in the headlines for more than five weeks for her controversial and controversial trial against Johnny Depp, where she did not win.

At that time, the jury, which took more than three days to deliberate, considered that the statements for which he was accusing his ex-partner – the first said “speak against sexual violence”, in the second he said “represent domestic abuse and suffer the anger against women who speak”, while in the third he argued that “institutions protected men accused of abuse”– they were false and had been written with the aim of defaming the famous actor.

Although the trial was won by the star of Pirates of the Caribbeanhad to pay two million dollars to Heard, while she was forced to compensate him with around 15 million dollars.

Faced with the verdict, Amber Heard wanted to file an appeal, but Depp’s representatives said: “This is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet. But if Ms Heard is determined to continue the litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp will file a simultaneous appeal. to ensure that the Court of Appeals considers the entire record and all relevant legal issues.”

A “secret” life?

After grabbing the attention of Hollywood, the renowned actress of Aquaman was missing from the public eye and the media until recently.

WTF: Amber Heard changed her name since she’s been hanging around Europe. Now she calls herself “Martha Jane Cannary” and under that pseudonym she rented the house where she is living in Mallorca, Spain. pic.twitter.com/G1kiYtaw29 – Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) October 3, 2022

Recently, Amber was seen walking the streets and enjoying the paradisiacal places of a small town in Mallorca, an island that does not exceed 1,300 inhabitants and which is promoted as “The essence of the Mediterranean”; even several of his neighbors had not noticed his presence in that place.

Apparently, the actress would be residing, for a short time, in the quiet town located in the heart of the island that receives the name of Costitx. There she decided to go unnoticed and rest a bit from the tense situation she had to go through with her separation.

Would I be alone? Amber would not be alone, as she has been seen in the company of her daughter Oonagh Paigeone year old – a baby she had through a surrogate mother – and her current partner, the film director Bianca Butti.

According to The country, since the beginning of summer, the actress would be residing in that placein a house rented from an apparently quite important person on the island, Maria Antonia Munar, a Spanish politician convicted of corruption. Even an inhabitant of the area, in statements with The country, He assured that: “I have had her by my side a couple of times, but I did not know who she was until they told me. She goes very normal on the street and she does not hide at any time.

She has also been seen in parks and beaches in the company of her baby, with market bags and walking naturally through the streets of the small town, as seen in images taken by the specialized media TMZ. “She walks with her daughter and goes to the park. She leads a very normal village life, as if she were a native”pointed out one of his neighbors.

Chek out! #AmberHeard was captured in a playground in Mallorca, Spain, having fun with her daughter Oonagh, just one year old. This is one of the first times that the actress appears publicly after losing the trial against Johnny Depp.

Photo source: IG pic.twitter.com/QfF1ucGirU – JavierPozaInforma (@pozainforma) October 5, 2022

Has the name been changed?

Additionally, Amber would have changed her name to go unnoticed by the inhabitants of Costitx. Martha Jane Cannary would be the new identity of the actress, According to information known to the Majorcan newspaper.

It is unknown if the Hollywood star will stay permanently, if he will extend his visit or if it is just a “camouflaged” vacation in the Old Continent.

Not many details are known about his professional career. Well, the trial with Johnny Depp questioned his participation playing “Mera” in the second part of the movie ‘Aquaman’; then we must wait for the tape to be released in 2023 to know for sure if the scenes he recorded will appear in production.