Amber Heard is ‘hunted’ buying low-cost products at a TJ Maxx

ANDthe lifestyle of Amber Heard in recent years, spending more money than she generated, has led the actress to now find herself with a huge problem to face the compensation to be paid to his ex Johnny Depp.

Maybe that’s why now Heard tries to save as much as possible in his personal expenses and it seems that, to the one to renew his wardrobe, he is looking for products in low-cost stores.

With your hands in your clothes

In the last few hours, a video uploaded to social networks by TMZ has once again put the ex-wife of Johnny Depp under the spotlight, who was caught browsing among the clothing offers of a T. J. Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York.

However, when the 36-year-old realized she was being filmed, fled the place leaving behind a basket where he had already placed various garments that he was apparently going to buy.

amber was going accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquezwho lately has not separated from her and even testified in her favor in the lawsuit she filed against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Hard hit to your finances

It seems that the verdict of this lawsuit could be a serious blow to the economy of the actress, since her group of lawyers argues that does not have sufficient resources to cover the 8.3 million dollars in damages that the jury awarded to Johnny.

In that sense, his own Depp claimed he intended to forgive the debt. However, given the position adopted by his ex-wife, who has stated in several interviews that he does not retract any of his accusations and that intends to appeal the Court’s decision through a new trial, the situation could change.

With the law on his side, it is enough for the renowned actor to demand that the money be covered to put Amber Heard in serious trouble, because in addition to having to find where to get the millionaire amount, so far no new job.

The brief leaked information reveals that for her last role in ‘Aquaman 2’, the actress received a couple of million dollars, which she received in advance.